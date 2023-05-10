Florida police officer arrested for stealing, using credit card info of dead person: deputies

A Central Florida police officer was arrested for stealing and using the credit card information of a dead person, according to the Osceola County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies said the St. Cloud police officer gained access to the information when she arrived at the scene of a medical emergency.

Osceola County Sheriff Marcos Lopez and St. Cloud Police Chief Douglas Goerke will hold a news conference about the arrest at 11 a.m. Wednesday.

