Florida police officer arrested after barricading himself in home, threatening to shoot others: Deputies

An off-duty Cocoa Police Department officer who was arrested after he barricaded himself in his home following a domestic incident made his first court appearance Thursday, deputies said.

Patrick Kelly, 39, was arrested on charges of aggravated assault/domestic violence with a deadly weapon and discharging a firearm on residential property Thursday.

Deputies said they responded to a home on Framura Lane in Viera around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday when a woman told officers Kelly had threatened her with a firearm and was experiencing an "emotional crisis."

The woman was able to flee the home, but said Kelly threatened to harm her and himself and any responding members of law enforcement, deputies said.

When deputies arrived at the home, they said Kelly discharged multiple rounds within the home. A SWAT team negotiated with Kelly, who ultimately exited the home.

Kelly made his first court appearance Thursday and was denied bond by a judge.

No one was injured during the incident.