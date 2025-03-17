Florida parents sentenced for starvation death of 11-month-old daughter

The Brief A Florida couple was sentenced to over 13 years in prison for the neglect and starvation death of their 11-month-old daughter in 2021. Authorities found the infant malnourished in filthy conditions, determining she hadn’t eaten for days. Prosecutors condemned the parents' actions, calling it a tragic case of severe neglect.



A Florida couple was sentenced to over 13 years in prison for the neglect and starvation death of their 11-month-old daughter in 2021.

Infant had not eaten in days: Medical examiner

What we know:

Margaret Elizabeth Lehman, 27, and Mark Edward Brittian Jr., 30, were found guilty in the death of their 11-month-old daughter, Marcelyn Brittian.

Judge Cary F. Rada sentenced Lehman to 13 years in prison and Brittian to 13.25 years. Prosecutors charged both with aggravated manslaughter after their daughter was found unresponsive in their Leesburg home in September 2021.

Responding officers said they discovered the child in a playpen, covered in dirt and dried feces, and the home was in poor condition, with a strong odor of garbage and rotting food.

Emergency responders attempted life-saving measures, but the child was later pronounced dead at a hospital. A medical examiner determined she had not eaten for two to three days and was severely malnourished. Authorities removed a 3-year-old child from the home and placed them with family members.

What we don't know:

It remains unclear why the couple failed to seek medical help before the child’s death. Investigators discovered that Brittian made two phone calls before dialing 911, but the contents of those conversations have not been disclosed.

The backstory:

The case began in September 2021 when Leesburg Police responded to a call about an unresponsive infant. Upon arrival, officers found the home in unsanitary conditions and discovered the malnourished infant in a playpen. Despite emergency intervention, the child could not be revived.

Investigators later determined that Marcelyn had been deprived of food for days. Lehman and Brittian initially claimed both of their children were happy and healthy. However, medical reports contradicted their statements, revealing that Marcelyn was severely undernourished.

Authorities arrested the couple following the investigation, and prosecutors pursued charges of aggravated manslaughter. Assistant State Attorney Gabriel Lozano led the prosecution.

What they're saying:

Bill Gladson, State Attorney for the Fifth Judicial Circuit, condemned the couple’s actions in a statement after the sentencing.

"This is disgusting, the most vulnerable of our society has been victimized by the most evil. At least in prison, they'll both receive food, unlike their innocent child," Gladson said.

Prosecutors emphasized the severity of the neglect and argued that the parents' failure to provide basic care led directly to Marcelyn’s death.

