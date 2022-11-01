Florida parents frustrated over reported health concerns at elementary school

Parent Jessica Creegan is fed up with reported health concerns at Evans Elementary School in Oviedo, Florida. She has a second-grader at the school, where air quality issues have been raised by parents and teachers in recent weeks.

Creegan said she was first made aware of air condition issues in portable classrooms in September when she received an email from the school principal. Parents now have reason to believe it’s bigger than an A/C issue.

"There’s a lack of transparency; a lack of communication," Creegan explained.

The parents and teachers brought their fears to the Seminole County School Board during the October 11th and 25th meetings. When we reached out to the Seminole County School District for an interview, a spokesperson confirmed the district is aware of concerns raised in September regarding air quality.

"Once we were made aware of the concerns specified, the classrooms located in the concretables were temporarily moved to the main building and a co-teaching method was instituted in order to have an independent environmental consultant assess the concretables and let us know what items may need to be addressed," a district spokesperson wrote.

The district said it expects to have the report from the consultant this week and recommendations for needed repairs.

"I will say I’m trying to be reasonable. I want to understand the condition. I want to understand what they’ve done to maintain them," Creegan added, "and then how do we move forward in the future?"

The district said it will share the information they receive with Evan’s families, staff, and community.