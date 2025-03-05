Florida man arrested after threatening neighbors with knife on Ring camera, deputies say

The Brief A Palm Coast man has been arrested after he allegedly harassed his neighbors multiple times, including recently with a knife on their Ring camera. Deputies have identified the man as 67-year-old Roy Johnson. Johnson has been transported to the Sheriff Perry Hall Inmate Detention Facility, where he is being held without bond.



A Palm Coast man has been arrested after he allegedly harassed his neighbors multiple times, including recently with a knife on their Ring camera, deputies say.

The Flager County Sheriff's Office has identified the man as 67-year-old Roy Johnson.

Johnson has been transported to the Sheriff Perry Hall Inmate Detention Facility, where he is being held without bond.

What led to the arrest?

The backstory:

The Flagler County Sheriff's Office said Johnson has a history of harassing his neighbors. Reports show they were called to the residence on three occasions within the past year.

What we know:

Deputies said they responded to a report of threats being made by a neighbor on Feb. 28.

According to the report, the person said their neighbor, Johnson, walked up to a Ring camera on their home and held up a knife, stating, "You see this? I’m going to stick this up y’all’s a****."

Roy Johnson, 67, is being held without bond at the Sheriff Perry Hall Inmate Detention Facility. (Credit: Flagler County Sheriff's Office)

Deputies said they reviewed the surveillance video and attempted to contact Johnson at his residence, but he did not answer.

Sheriffs began searching the area to locate Johnson, and they found him a few hours later as he returned to his home.

Based on the video evidence, the victim’s statements and Johnson’s repeated history of harassment, officials said Johnson was arrested for written or electronic threats to kill or commit bodily harm and aggravated stalking.

What they're saying:

"Nobody should have to deal with a neighbor who keeps harassing them and makes them feel unsafe in their own home," said Flagler County Sheriff Rick Staly. "I hope this guy learns an important lesson (about) how you should treat your neighbors, or he’ll learn the hard way sitting in the Green Roof Inn."

