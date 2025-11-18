Checkers worker pleads not guilty in Kissimmee shooting, killing incident

The Brief A fast food worker who is accused of shooting and killing a customer pleaded not guilty. Elijah Mackey, 23, is accused of killing a customer at Checker's over an order, Osceola deputies said.



A fast food worker who is accused of shooting and killing a customer in May pleaded not guilty in court Tuesday.

Elijah Mackey, 23, is charged with first-degree premeditated murder after allegedly shooting 40-year-old Wesley Robertson outside a Checkers restaurant in Kissimmee.

What we know:

Elijah Mackey, 23, an employee at Checker's in Kissimmee, pleaded not guilty to a charge in which he's accused of shooting and killing a customer.

The backstory:

Elijah Mackey, 23, was charged with first-degree premeditated murder after allegedly shooting 40-year-old Wesley Robertson outside a Checkers restaurant in Kissimmee. The incident occurred on May 21 at a Checkers drive-thru window near Old Town on State Road 535. Deputies said Robertson reportedly complained about his order at the drive-thru window.

According to Osceola County deputies, a witness said the dispute may have been triggered by a missing packet of mayonnaise. Authorities said Mackey exited the restaurant through the drive-thru window, confronted Robertson and then shot him in the chest following a verbal exchange.

The confrontation began as a typical customer complaint, deputies said. Robertson reportedly asked multiple times to speak with a manager after receiving his order. The situation escalated, ending in a fatal shooting.

Checkers did not respond to requests for comment at the time of the shooting. The Checkers location was closed following the shooting but has since reopened.

What's next:

Mackey could face up to life in prison if convicted. His case could go to trial next year.