Epic Universe tickets: Single-day tickets on sale; how to buy

Universal Orlando has announced the launch of single-day tickets for its new Epic Universe theme park.

Prior to this new ticket announcement, the only way guests could purchase a single-day ticket was through a special pre-sale opportunity for annual passholders.

How much will the tickets cost?

By the numbers:

Single-day tickets for Epic Universe will be available starting June 1, Universal Orlando officials say.

Tickets in June, July and August will range anywhere from $164 to $189 per person, per day, with the average ticket price around $175.

The "starting at" price for single-day tickets is $139. However, this only covers a few weekdays in early September. The highest single-day ticket price is $199 during the holiday season.

Starting today, guests can also purchase a two-day ticket that includes one day of admission to Universal Studios Florida and/or Universal Islands of Adventure and one day at Epic Universe or a one-day ticket to Epic Universe for visits starting on June 1.

Universal will also offer other additional purchases that guests can use to enjoy the new park, including Universal express passes and VIP tours. These are expected to go on sale soon.

What is Epic Universe?

The backstory:

Epic Universe is the fourth theme park at Universal Orlando Resort, which includes Universal Studios, Islands of Adventure and Volcano Bay.

Universal said this new theme park will "transport guests to expansive, vivid worlds filled with awe-inspiring attractions, entertainment, hotels, dining and more."

There are five different "worlds" featured in the park. Here's what they are, and what Universal said to describe them:

Celestial Park: "Guests will embark on a journey of discovery, thrills and excitement in a world between worlds where breathtaking gardens, dancing fountains and stellar attractions inspired by astronomical and mythological elements create imaginative sensory delights."

Super Nintendo World: "Guests will experience a new way to play, from challenging Bowser on the Mario Kart ride to venturing through Donkey Kong Country, and so much more."

Dark Universe: "Guests will encounter everything from the experiments of Dr. Victoria Frankenstein to a shadowy landscape where monsters roam in this world of myth and mystery."

How to Train Your Dragon - Isle of Berk: "Guests will take to the skies and soar with dragons as they explore the colorful Viking village at the heart of Berk, where they can take part in wild boat battles, feast like a Viking and more."

The Wizarding World of Harry Potter - Ministry of Magic: "In Universal Epic Universe, guests will explore the magical streets of 1920s Paris and embark on a new experience at the British Ministry of Magic."

The worlds are all connected through Celestial Park, which is the first world guests will encounter when they step into Epic Universe through the Emerald Gate and Chronos device.

Once inside Celestial Park, guests will be able to access the four other different worlds through "portals," which Universal describes as "tall, obelisk-like structures."

The brand-new theme park concept was first introduced in August 2019. The park was slated to open in 2023, but construction was paused in July 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Construction resumed again in March 2021, and that's when park execs revealed that summer 2025 was the target opening date.

At first, 700 acres of land were set aside for the new theme park, but Universal Orlando updated its plans in mid-June to include 1,300 additional acres for Epic Universe. It remains unclear at this time what this extra land will be used for, but a theme park analyst theorized that it could be a public-facing attraction like a mini water park or another CityWalk-type entertainment complex. Nothing has been confirmed yet.

Epic Universe will be located a few miles away from Universal's theme parks at 4700 West Sand Lake Road in Orlando.

When will Epic Universe open?

What's next:

The countdown for Epic Universe is officially on.

Universal Orlando Resort officials said Epic Universe is set to officially open on May 22.

Those who wish to purchase Universal Orlando tickets can click here.

Because of the high demand for tickets on the website, there is currently a waiting room activated.

