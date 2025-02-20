Orlando Fire Department deputy chief recognized for making a difference during Black History Month

The Brief This Black History Month, the FOX 35 News team is celebrating the pioneers making a difference in their communities. One of those pioneers is Orlando Fire Department Deputy Chief Shannon Keesey, who is one of the highest ranking Black women in the department’s history. A firefighter, a leader and a role model, Keesey isn’t just about making history — she’s making a difference.



This Black History Month, the FOX 35 News team is celebrating the pioneers making a difference in their communities.

One of those pioneers is Orlando Fire Department Deputy Chief Shannon Keesey, who is one of the highest ranking Black women in the department’s history.

A firefighter, a leader and a role model, Keesey isn’t just about making history — she’s making a difference.

"My community made me who I am," she said. "I have to recognize those who came before me. That’s why we recognize Black History Month."

What inspired Shannon Keesey to become a firefighter?

The backstory:

Inside the Orlando Fire Department’s administration bureau, Keesey is leading the way by overseeing recruitment, logistics, IT and more.

But her path to the organization started long before she wore the badge.

Orlando Fire Department Deputy Chief Shannon Keesey is one of the highest-ranking Black women in the department’s history.

"It’s wonderful," she said. "I really love the fact that I can give back to the community. I grew up in Orlando; it’s exciting."

Keesey grew up in the Roosevelt Park area, under the watchful eye of Station 7’s firefighters.

As a child, she said she watched them race to emergencies, never realizing one day she’d wear the same uniform.

"Often, I would see the fire truck come to my neighbor’s home," she said. "The firefighters would get out, treat my neighbors, get them to the hospital. It was exciting to see them in that role. Now that I work for the Orlando Fire Department, I can reflect and understand what they were doing for my community. And now, I get to do the same thing."

Are there still diversity challenges in the field?

Big picture view:

For Keesey, the road to leadership wasn’t always clear.

She knew she wanted to help people, but what she didn’t know was that she could do it as a firefighter.

"I always wanted to work in the medical field," she said. "I love helping people. But growing up, I didn’t see Black females in the fire service. I had a recruiter, now my mentor, who saw something in me that I didn’t see in myself. That was really important."

Inside the Orlando Fire Department’s administration bureau, Shannon Keesey, right, is leading the way by overseeing recruitment, logistics, IT and more.

Keesey's journey started with a non-certified program — an initiative that gives civilians the training they need to become firefighters.

"The Orlando Fire Department has a similar program, and that is essential for getting that diversity you need," she said. "That is how you are going to get female firefighters, African American firefighters, because a lot of the time we come from lower socio-economic backgrounds where we may not be able to afford to go to fire school and EMT schools. So, those programs are important."

Despite progress, Keesey said challenges remain in the field, which is traditionally dominated by white men.

"It’s different; you don’t know if you belong or not," Keesey said. "You have doubts, others may have doubts about you too. But you have to set those aside, prove you deserve to be here and push through to accomplish your goals.

Paving the way for others

Local perspective:

For Keesey, success isn’t measured in rank; it's in the lives she touches.

"The best thing for me is community service," she said. "As a paramedic, I go on calls and make someone’s worst day a little better. Whether it’s helping their parents off the floor or rushing them to the hospital, that’s the highlight of the job — helping the community and keeping them safe."

And now, as one of the highest-ranking Black women in the department, Keesey hopes her presence inspires others to follow.

"Being a Black female firefighter paves the way for other little girls and boys," she said. "Representation matters. I didn’t know I could do this, because I didn’t see it. But I hope, being present in the community, (that) I show others that they can be firefighters too."

