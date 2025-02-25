Orange County corrections officer arrested after allegedly attacking wife, child: They 'needed to die'

The Brief Police say an Orange County corrections officer was arrested Monday after he allegedly attacked his wife and child. Officials have identified the man as 39-year-old Joshua Sutton. Records show Sutton is being held on an $8,000 bond and is facing three charges, which involve cruelty towards a child, battery and domestic battery by strangulation.



Police say an Orange County corrections officer was arrested Monday after he allegedly attacked his wife and child, telling them they "needed to die in a fiery car accident."

Officials have identified the man as 39-year-old Joshua Sutton.

Records show Sutton is facing three charges, which involve cruelty towards a child, battery and domestic battery by strangulation.

What led to Joshua Sutton's arrest?

The backstory:

The Apopka Police Department said it responded to reference of a domestic battery on Monday morning.

Records show a woman caller said her husband attempted to choke her and had a gun.

The woman told officers she had an argument over cigarettes with her husband, Sutton, and he then began to choke and hit her.

Reports show that when one of the two children present asked their father to stop, he then punched the child in the chest.

The woman said her husband told her and the children that they "needed to die in a fiery car accident" and then went to his bedroom safe where she believed he was grabbing his gun, officials stated.

What's next:

Records show Sutton appeared before a judge Tuesday morning, where an $8,000 bond was set.

Sutton is currently still being held at the Orange County Corrections Department.

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 35 ORLANDO: