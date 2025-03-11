Florida officials warn of scammers after tornado hits Seminole County

The state's Disaster Fraud Action Strike Teams have been sent to Seminole County to look for potential scammers after an EF2 tornado touched down in the area on Monday, damaging homes, toppling trees, and powerlines.

‘Don’t sign anything!' CFO warns

What we know:

Florida has activated its Disaster Fraud Action Strike Teams (DFAST) in response to tornado damage in Seminole County. The EF2 tornado touched down around 9:30 a.m. on Monday, damaging homes in Longwood and Lake Mary.

Two teams, consisting of nine sworn law enforcement officers, have already been deployed to educate residents on post-storm fraud and monitor contractors for compliance with Florida’s workers’ compensation laws.

An additional team will be deployed on Wednesday, increasing the total number of personnel to 14. The teams will assist with anti-fraud efforts over the next week.

What we don't know:

The extent of tornado-related fraud incidents in Seminole County remains unclear, as authorities have not yet reported any specific cases. It is also uncertain how long the DFAST teams will remain in the area beyond the initial week.

Why you should care:

In the aftermath of severe storms, fraudulent contractors and scam artists often target homeowners seeking repairs. Florida has a history of post-disaster fraud, particularly involving unlicensed contractors and insurance scams.

To combat this, the state established DFAST to deploy after natural disasters, ensuring that residents are informed and protected from financial exploitation. The teams specialize in identifying insurance fraud, monitoring contractor practices, and educating the public about their rights.

Common indicators of post-storm fraud

A contractor, service provider (i.e., tree removal or debris removal company, etc.), or restoration professional who offered to waive or discount your insurance deductible. A contractor, service provider, or restoration professional that has received payment and has failed to provide any repairs to your home. A contractor, service provider, or restoration professional who offered to provide repairs at a cash-only discounted rate and has failed to provide repairs to your home. A contractor, service provider, or restoration professional who has failed to provide any repairs to your home and has stopped responding to your contact attempts.

Florida Insurance Hotline

You can call the Florida Insurance Helpline at 1-877-MY-FL-CFO (1-877-693-5236) if you have questions or think you may have been a victim of fraud.

What they're saying:

Florida Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis urged residents to be cautious when dealing with contractors after the storm.

"Don't sign anything! Bad actors, scam artists, and illegal contractors will be ready to knock on your door and take advantage of you and your family long before first responders ever arrive," he warned.

He emphasized the importance of awareness.

"These fraudsters want to come between you and your recovery."

Patronis assured residents that the specialized anti-fraud teams will work to "educate residents on the signs of fraud, their rights as a consumer, and ensure lawbreakers are held responsible."

How to report insurance fraud

What you can do:

To report suspected insurance fraud, call the Florida Insurance Fraud Tip Hotline, 1-800-378-0445, or visit www.myfloridacfo.com/fraudfreeflorida to make a report online.

