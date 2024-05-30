Florida officials warn of lost pet scams

Florida officials are informing residents of a scam targeting the owners of lost pets.

Palm Beach County Animal Care and Control said that people could represent themselves as an animal shelter employee to try and collect money.

The animal shelter said it would never contact lost pet owners to ask for money over the phone.

"Please do not transfer funds or share account/credit card numbers with anyone representing themselves as us," the agency wrote on Facebook.

In Palm Beach County, anyone who has lost a pet is urged to post their pet on the SNAP website.