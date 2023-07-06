Florida officials save, carry stranded manatee off beach

A stranded manatee was rescued and carried off a beach in Florida on Wednesday, as seen on bodycam footage shared by the Volusia County Sheriff's Office.

In the minute-and-a-half-long video from Ponce Inlet, deputies and officials from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, Volusia County Beach Safety and the Volusia County Marine Mammal Stranding Network worked together to carry the manatee into a truck.

About 14 people were seen carrying the mammal across the beach. Adult manatees are typically 9 to 10 feet long and weigh about 1,000 pounds, according to the FWC.

The manatee was successfully transported to the SeaWorld Manatee Rehabilitation Area, officials said.

If you come across a stranded animal, don't touch them. Contact the FWC wildlife alert hotline at 888-404-3922.