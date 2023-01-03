Florida officer accused of battery on woman at party, deputies say: 'Mr. Medina knew better'

article

A Florida corrections officer was arrested Tuesday after an argument turned physical at a party with friends in Davenport, according to an affidavit.

Eric Medina, 33, of Mascotte, an employee of the Federal Correctional Complex (FCC) in Sumter County, was arrested on a battery charge and taken to the Polk County Jail where he was released after posting bail.

Medina was reportedly asked to leave the party around 2 a.m. after he became heavily intoxicated and began arguing with party guests, the Polk County Sheriff's Office said in a news release.

"Everyone was drinking and having a good time when the suspect started acting weird," a female victim told deputies. When she tried to calm him down, authorities said he grabbed a woman by her arm against her will, leaving scratch marks.

NATIONAL NEWS:

"It is never alright to physically hurt someone, and as an officer at a federal correctional facility, Mr. Medina knew better," Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said in a statement. "Now he has experienced the other side of jail lock-up."

It's unclear if Medina is still employed with FCC.