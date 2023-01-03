Damar Hamlin: Cardiac arrest, heart attack and heart failure signs and symptoms to know

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin, 24, reportedly suffered a cardiac arrest when he collapsed on the field after making a tackle during Monday night's game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Hamlin received medical attention on the field with concerned players from both teams standing by – a scary scene that unfolded in front of a national television audience. As of Monday night, Hamlin was hospitalized in critical condition, according to a statement by the National Football League. The game has since been postponed.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ CINCINNATI, OHIO - JANUARY 02: Buffalo Bills players huddle and pray after teammate Damar Hamlin #3 was injured against the Cincinnati Bengals during the first quarter at Paycor Stadium on January 02, 2023 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Kirk Irwin/Getty Images)

WHAT IS CARDIAC ARREST?

Health officials said sudden cardiac arrest happens when an electrical malfunction in the heart causes an irregular heartbeat, also known as arrhythmia.

"With its pumping action disrupted, the heart can't pump blood to the brain, lungs and other organs. When this occurs, a person loses consciousness and has no pulse," according to a statement on the American Heart Association's website.

Cardiac arrest occurs suddenly and most times without warning, and can lead to death within minutes if the victim does not receive treatment. The Mayo Clinic said immediate signs of cardiac arrest include: sudden collapse, no pulse, no breathing and loss of consciousness.

Other signs and symptoms that could occur before sudden cardiac arrest are chest discomfort, shortness of breath, weakness and fast-beating, fluttering or pounding heart (palpitations).

DIFFERENCES BETWEEN HEART ATTACK, CARDIAC ARREST AND HEART FAILURE

Though people tend to use the terms heart attack and cardiac arrest interchangeably, officials said they are not the same.

People suffer a heart attack when a blocked artery prevents oxygen-rich blood flow to the heart.

If the blockage isn't cleared quickly, "the part of the heart normally nourished by that artery begins to die. The longer a person goes without treatment, the greater the damage," officials said.

Doctors refer to a heart attack as a circulation problem, whereas sudden cardiac arrest is considered an electrical problem.

Symptoms of a heart attack could be sudden and intense or start slowly. Common symptoms can include chest pain, cold sweat, fatigue, heartburn or indigestion, shortness of breath, nausea, lightheadedness or sudden dizziness, or pain or discomfort that spreads to the shoulder, arm, neck, back, jaw teeth or sometimes the upper belly.

Heart failure occurs when the heart can't pump enough blood and oxygen to support other organs in one's body, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. It's considered a serious condition, but officials said it does not mean the heart has stopped beating.

Medical conditions like diabetes, high blood pressure, obesity and coronary artery disease can increase a person's risk for heart failure.

WHEN TO SEE A DOCTOR

Officials urge you to seek emergency medical help if you experience any of the signs and symptoms of the aforementioned heart-related conditions.

If you see someone who is unconscious or not breathing normally, call 911 or emergency medical help, perform CPR and if one is available, use a portable defibrillator.