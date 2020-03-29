Florida National Guard soldier tests positive for COVID-19, state health officials say

article

A soldier mobilized in support of the COVID-19 response in South Florida has tested positive for the virus, according to the Florida Department of Health.

The male soldier, age 26, reported for duty at the Miramar Readiness Center on March 17.

Officials say he exhibited symptoms of the virus and was placed in self-isolation at his home of record on March 19.

While activated for the response, he did not interact with the public, officials said.

This story was written in Lake Mary, Fla.