Florida murder suspect shot and killed by U.S. Marshals in New Jersey

A man suspected of killing a woman and attempting to kill a man in Orlando last week was found more than 1,000 miles away in New Jersey, where he was shot and killed by U.S. Marshals, police and officials said.

Orlando police responded to a home on Raper Dairy Road on Friday, July 7, after receiving 911 calls reporting someone had been attacked with a machete and a gun. There, police found a woman's body – later identified as 67-year-old Leonidas Duran – in the grass of the apartment complex with a gunshot wound and multiple cuts, police said.

Her husband had also been shot and was in the apartment's doorway, police said. He was transported to the hospital and at last check, was listed in stable condition, according to police.

Police said their neighbor's son – later identified as 56-year-old Esteban De Jesus Jr. – was quickly considered to be a possible suspect, and that he had run away from the scene.

The U.S. Marshals Service tracked De Jesus Jr. to Jersey City, New Jersey on Saturday afternoon, where authorities tried to arrest him on an arrest warrant. At some point, a shooting occurred and De Jesus Jr. was shot and later died, the New Jersey Attorney General's Office said in a news release over the weekend.

The shooting will now be investigated by the New Jersey Attorney General's Office.

Orlando police have not released additional details on the circumstances of the shooting on July 7 nor the relationship, if any, between De Jesus Jr. and the Duran's.