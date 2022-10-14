Florida mom paralyzed by COVID-19 walks again following rehabilitation at Orlando hospital

article

A woman who thought she'd never walk again after contracting COVID-19 was reunited with her rehabilitation team at Orlando Regional Medical Center Friday.

37-year-old Geneva Brier-Daniels, a U.S. Navy veteran and mother of three woke up paralyzed in September 2021 after initially experiencing COVID-19 symptoms. She was later diagnosed with a rare condition called transverse myelitis. A condition caused by a virus, resulting in inflammation of the spinal cord.

"I’m a ‘go, go, go’ type person. [I’m] up before the kids, go to sleep way after, always juggling a couple side jobs. It halted my life dramatically," said Brier-Daniels.

On Friday, Brier-Daniels and dozens of other spinal cord injury patients who were admitted into Orlando Health Inpatient Rehabilitation Institute were reunited with their rehabilitation team.

"The reasons we develop it are basically unknown," said Dr. Barinder Mahal, a physician with the Orlando Health Neuroscience and Rehabilitation Institute. "The suspected cause in her case was COVID so we didn’t have a lot of data to see how patients would do over time."

Following her paralysis, Brier-Daniels was admitted to the Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center.

"Geneva would ask me every day, ‘Crissy, am I going to walk again,’" said Orlando Health physical therapy clinical specialist Crissy Voigtmann, PT, DPT, NCS. "I’m always pushing and hoping for the best. She had all the indications that she would start walking again but we didn’t know what that would look like."

Brier-Daniels, whose children are 7, 5 and 2, has continued to work with the Orlando Health physical therapy team over the past year as an outpatient.

"This is hard but thankfully they know what they’re doing. Every week there’s something new. I’m progressing in some way. This is not the end for me by any means. I have the cane, which I’m grateful for, but I’m hoping to return to my old self soon," said Brier-Daniels.