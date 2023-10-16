Florida mom left teen son with 'known gang members' at home to sell drugs, deputies say

Stream FOX 35 News:

A mother and her two sons have been arrested amid a months-long investigation into drug sales at their home, according to the Putnam County Sheriff's Office.

Yolanda Miller, 46, was arrested and charged with child neglect and maintaining a drug dwelling. Her son, Amaad Fields, 20, was charged with possession of marijuana, possession of a firearm under a felony indictment and possession of ammunition under felony indictment.

Miller's other son, 17, is a convicted felon who was previously adjudicated as an adult. He was charged with violation of adult probation warrant, multiple counts for sale of cocaine within 1,000 feet of public housing, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of ammunition by a convicted felon and possession of cocaine with intent to distribute.

Another man, B'Jayvious Fowler, 20, was arrested and charged with resisting without violence and sale of marijuana within 1,000 feet of public housing.

A search warrant was issued and executed at around 6 p.m. Wednesday by members of the Putnam County Sheriff's Office Drug Unit, SWAT Team and officers of the Palatka Police Department at Miller's home and nearby Rosa Ragsdale Apartments, a Palatka Housing Authority Property, according to deputies.

Yolanda Miller (Photo: Putnam County Sheriff's Office)

In the home, officials found 16 grams of crack cocaine, over a pound of weed and six guns, deputies said. The guns are being processed for DNA to determine if they were reported stolen or used in a crime.

When officials arrived at the home, Fowler tried to flee but was tracked by an air unit and K-9 and surrendered peacefully, deputies said.

B'Jayvious Fowler (Photo: Putnam County Sheriff's Office) Expand

Miller told deputies after the search that she would leave her 17-year-old son with "known gang members" at home to sell drugs, according to the Putnam County Sheriff's Office. He was previously sentenced in June for two shootings in 2022.

Fields, Fowler and the 17-year-old son are also current suspects in a string of shootings in Palatka and at Miller's house, according to deputies.

Amaad Field (Photo: Putnam County Sheriff's Office)

"Miller is a not a mother, but someone who is indifferent to the care of her biological children in that she not only puts them in harms way by allowing them to build bonds with gang members, but she also encourages them to continue in criminal behavior by providing a location to harbor felons," Sheriff H.D. DeLoach said in a statement. "Her actions are disgusting and reprehensible and on top of all of that she allows them to prey on others by providing a means for them to peddle their poison and store their illegal firearms."

Miller was transported to the Putnam County Jail and was released on $5,000 bond. Fields is behind held at the Putnam County Jail without bond. Miller's other son is also being held without bond. Fowler was released on $500 bond.