Florida couple welcomes baby in sheriff's office parking lot: deputies

A Florida couple will have quite the story to tell their daughter about her dramatic entrance into the world.

On Saturday, shortly after 7:15 a.m., Micah and Diam were on their way to a local hospital for the birth of their child – but their baby had other plans.

"The baby had waited nine months for this moment and didn’t want to wait any longer," the Polk County Sheriff's Office (PCSO) shared in a Facebook post. Realizing the urgency, Micah pulled into the PCSO Southwest District Office parking lot, where Diam gave birth.

A Florida mom gave birth to a baby girl in parking lot of a Polk County Sheriff's Office substation on Saturday morning, deputies said. (Credit: Polk County Sheriff's Office)

A sergeant noticed the vehicle parked outside, and as he approached, he saw Diam holding a newborn, and immediately called Polk County Fire Rescue for assistance.

While waiting for medical personnel, deputies provided handmade quilts – donated by local residents – to the mother and child to keep them warm.

The deputies later showered the couple with newborn essentials, a $100 gift card, and even a talking Sheriff Grady Judd doll, according to the PCSO.

"We think the baby should have been named Southwest, in honor of the Southwest District," the sheriff’s office joked. "After all, Kanye West and Kim Kardashian named their kid North West. But alas, the proud parents already had a name picked out."