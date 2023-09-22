Florida mom, boyfriend accused of murder after leaving toddler alone while they went to work

A Florida mother and her boyfriend are facing charges after her 3-year-old daughter died while left alone at a home without adult supervision while the couple attended work, according to police.

Donrea A. McLaughlin, 22, and Sean Lee II, 26, were arrested on charges of felony murder, aggravated battery, aggravated child abuse and child neglect, the Gainesville Police Department said in a news release posted on Facebook Friday morning.

On Sept. 1, authorities responded to a residence on NW 43rd Street after a toddler was found not breathing. McLaughlin told police at the time that she took a nap and was later awakened by Lee. Detectives, however, learned the couple attended work that day, leaving the child and her toddler sibling alone at the home.

They did not arrange for care for the toddlers – who were left alone for eight hours – and did not check on them, police said.

The couple discovered the girl unresponsive after returning home from work. The surviving sibling was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Authorities did not immediately release details of what happened, but a police investigation revealed "a history of prolonged abuse and neglect, which contributed to the death of the one sibling and the injury to the other," the news release stated.

At some point during the investigation, McLaughlin and Lee left their Gainesville apartment and fled to Atlanta, Georgia. An arrest warrant was issued for the couple, and they were taken into custody. Their bond was set at $4,500,000.

Officers said they will be extradited back to the Alachua County Jail to await further judicial proceedings.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact Det. Ranisha Johnson at 352-393-7656 or Johnsonrl@cityofgainesville.org.