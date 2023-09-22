These new Florida laws will take effect on October 1

article

Several Florida laws will be taking effect in a little over a week. Some of the laws include golf cart operations and homeowner association rights.

HB 949 requires that a person operating a golf cart on a public road or street must be 18 years or older and have a form of government-issued photo ID or have a valid learner's driver's license or valid driver's license.

In July, a 3-year-old Florida boy driving a golf cart hit and killed a 7-year-old child on Orange River Boulevard in Lee County.

The bill also authorizes water control districts to designate roads owned and maintained by the district for the operation of golf carts.

Another bill, HB 919, also known as the "Homeowners' Association Bill of Rights" targets HOA's in Florida. The bill requires all notices for HOA board meetings to specifically identify the agenda items for the meeting.

Also, the bill requires that funds collected from members of an HOA for specific expenses cannot be commingled with any other association funds and any unused funds must be remitted within 30 days of the completion of the project.

Under HB 919, any officer, director, or manager who accepts kickbacks is subject to monetary damages under Florida statute.

HB 967 requires the Agency for Health Care Administration to provide insurance coverage for continuous glucose monitors to treat Medicaid recipients diagnosed with diabetes.

Full list of laws taking effect in Florida on October 1