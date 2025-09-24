Florida mom arrested after 2 children found about a mile from home while she allegedly napped

The Brief Ashley Boyd, 25, was arrested for two counts of child neglect on Monday in Daytona Beach. Boyd's sons, ages 4 and 5, were found wandering about a mile away from their home while she allegedly napped. Boyd had a previously reported incident where the boys had escaped their home and were located by a neighbor close by after 30 minutes.



A 25-year-old Florida mother was arrested earlier this week after her two children, ages 4 and 5, were found wandering about a mile away from their home while she allegedly napped.

What led to the arrest?

What we know:

On Monday, a deputy from the Volusia Sheriff's Office (VSO) said they responded to a report of two children located at the intersection of Golf and Maryland avenues. The woman who made the call said she found the two young boys running down the street, covered in sweat and dirt.

The woman said the boys, ages 4 and 5, were spotted running around for several hours in the middle of the roadway near the Pet Paradise in Ormond Beach.

According to an arrest affidavit, the two boys did not know their birthdays, where they lived or how to spell their names. The deputy said both boys appeared a little dirty, stated they were hungry and chugged water.

The boys were able to give the deputy their mother's name, and officials identified the mother as 25-year-old Ashley Boyd.

Ashley Boyd (Credit: Volusia County Jail)

The VSO located a previous report involving Boyd where the boys had allegedly escaped their home and were located by a neighbor close by after 30 minutes.

Deputies responded to the address of Boyd's home in Daytona Beach. Boyd said she believed her children were inside the house, because they had been there when she went to take a nap several hours earlier.

The arrest report states that the boys' room had a bed with no bedclothes on it that was dirty with food waste all over it. There was also a large knife lying on the bed which appeared to have been used to spread food. Boyd also told officials she had a similar incident where she was warned about the young children escaping.

Boyd was arrested for two counts of child neglect and was taken to the Volusia County Jail. The two boys were turned over to Boyd's mother at the home.