Florida mom accused of strangling 13-year-old son inside St. Cloud home facing murder charge

By FOX 35 News Staff
Published 
Osceola County
Mom accused of killing her 13-year-old son

A 13-year-old boy was found dead inside a home in St. Cloud on Monday, the Osceola County Sheriff's Office said. Sheriff Marcos Lopez said the boy's mom, Jasmine Kennedy, admitted to killing her son, though it isn't clear why.

ORLANDO, Fla. - A Florida woman accused of strangling her 13-year-old son in his bed will remain behind bars.

On Tuesday, Jasmin Kennedy, 37, appeared before a judge who ordered that she be held without bond.

Osceola County deputies found the boy dead on a bed inside a home in St. Cloud on Monday around 7:30 a.m., and the boy's mother allegedly admitted to killing him, Osceola County Sheriff Marcos Lopez said during a news conference on Monday.

Kennedy admitted to first responders and deputies on the scene that she had choked her son and killed him, he said.

Kennedy was charged with domestic battery by strangulation, aggravated child abuse, and child neglect following her arrest. After consulting with the Medical Examiner’s Office on Tuesday, the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office added a charge of premeditated first-degree murder.

Sheriff Lopez said Kennedy is cooperating with detectives. She has not, however, said why she allegedly killed her son.

Osceola County Sheriff Marcos Lopez released more details after a child was found dead inside a home Monday morning. Sheriff Lopez said a 13-year-old boy was found dead on a bed inside the home. His mom allegedly admitted to killing her son, he said.

The sheriff's office said the woman lived with her mom and her mom's boyfriend inside the home, as well as her 5-year-old son. Sheriff Lopez said a family member called 911 Monday morning, but he did not elaborate on which family member made the call.

