Florida Missing Child Alert issued for Winter Park 11-year-old

An 11-year-old from Winter Park has gone missing, according to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

C'Jay Bryant was last seen in the area of the 500 block of South Lakemont Avenue in Winter Park.

He is described as black, 4'10" and 98 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black t-shirt, black briefs and no shoes.

Anyone with information on C'Jay's whereabouts is asked to call the Winter Park Police Department at 407-644-1313 or 911.