Florida Missing Child Alert issued for 9-year-old boy out of Live Oak

article

A Florida Missing Child Alert has been activated for a 9-year-old boy out of Live Oak in Suwannee County.

Investigators said they are looking for Jaxson Nickerson, 9.

They said he could be with Samantha Nickerson, 36.

The boy was last seen in the area of the 7000 block of 160th Trail in Live Oak.

Officials said Jaxson has long hair that he wears in a ponytail.

Advertisement

Anyone who might have seen the boy is asked to call the Suwannee County Sheriff's Office at 386-362-2222 or call 911.