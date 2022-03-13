Florida Missing Child Alert issued for 15-year-old girl from Broward County

article

A Florida Missing Child Alert has been issued for a 15-year-old girl from Broward County.

Ulyssia Mciver was last seen in the area of the 3200 block of Northwest 12th Place in Lauderhill.

Mciver has long back braided hair that she usually wears in a bun. She also has brown eyes, is 5'08" tall, and weighs 130 pounds.

Investigators said the teenager was wearing a white t-shirt and black Chicago Bulls sweatpants.

According to the alert, she may be carrying a black backpack.

Anyone with information, please contact FDLE or the Lauderhill Police Department at (954) 497-4700 or 9-1-1.

