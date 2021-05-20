Florida Missing Child Alert issued for 13-year-old girl from Gainesville

article

A Florida Missing Child Alert has been issued for 13-year-old Delia Young.

Young was last seen in the area of the 3200 block of Northwest 142nd Avenue in Gainesville, Florida. She was wearing blue pajamas with images of white stars, circular blue sunglasses, and carrying a pink purse with an image of a white unicorn and rainbow on it. She also has a noticeable callus on her right thumb.

Young is 4 feet, 2 inches tall, and weighs approximately 75 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of this child, please contact the Alachua County Sheriff's Office at 352-955-1818 or 911.