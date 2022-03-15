Florida Missing Child Alert issued for 11-year-old boy last seen on Monday

article

A Florida Missing Child Alert has been issued for an 11-year-old boy.

Officials say Nohlan Surrency was last seen on W. 26th Street in Jacksonville on Monday. He was wearing black shorts, a black shirt and black shoes.

Nohlan is 4-feet, 11-inches tall and weighs around 100 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office or 911.

