Victim of Ocala laundromat explosion encourages trauma victims to seek help, therapy

More than half a year after an explosion at an Ocala laundromat, victims of the fire say they’re nowhere close to being recovered.

In addition to the physical impacts of the explosion, those injured are left to deal with the traumatic mental effects of the incident.

One of the four victims injured in the explosion, Ismael Regis, is working to spread the importance of seeking therapy to help.

What led to the mysterious explosion?

The backstory:

The explosion broke out in July at The Classic Laundromat, which is located in an Ocala shopping plaza on Northeast 25th Avenue and Northeast 14th Street.

The Florida State Fire Marshal's report officially labeled the cause of the fire as undetermined, but added that the investigator couldn't rule out electrical factors. They also said they "couldn't make an accurate determination on how the gas line came apart."

The report says a customer had reported smelling gas before the explosion.

Multiple witnesses told FOX 35 News that they smelled it, and a 911 caller mentioned it, too.

"It smells like gas," a caller can be heard telling the 911 operator in an audio recording of the call. "It looks like there might be something burning, there is smoke – it’s black."

Spreading an important message

What they're saying:

Regis said he was working on his burgeoning music career when his life as an "1804 Cowboy" was put on hold.

"It just happened so fast," he said.

Regis wound up with third degree burns on his legs and shoulders, as well as chemicals burning his eyes. He also said the incident has left him with some severe trauma.

"I don't get along with gas anymore," Regis said.

Now, Regis said if he’s near a gas pump, a gas grill, anything – he starts panicking.

"Anxiety, frantic, and it sucks because I don't want people to think that I'm like, I'm doing too much," he said. "You know what I mean? I don’t want to be a vibe kill. So, sometimes I have to force it, because people (are) not going to understand."

Ismael Regis was one of the victims injured in the mysterious laundromat explosion in Ocala. (Credit: Ismael Regis)

Regis is hoping to get an important message out.

"Whoever is going through any trauma," he said. "Man, go to therapy."

He said that’s what he’s going to do.

"I just want to fix that before it gets worse, before I start falling apart and affecting the people that really care about me," he said.

Explosion investigation continues

What's next:

Regis is working with Morgan and Morgan on a personal injury claim.

The law firm told FOX 35 News in a statement that they "are continuing to investigate the incident."

