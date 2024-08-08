Ocala man considering lawsuit after being injured in laundromat explosion

A man is preparing to sue an Ocala laundromat after an explosion there left him hospitalized.

Ismael Regis says he was washing his clothes when the blast suddenly threw him into the air. The explosion resulted in burns to his legs and back, requiring medical treatment.

Regis has hired attorney Alberto Oliveri from the personal injury law firm Morgan & Morgan, seeking to hold someone accountable.

"Besides the physical impact of the injuries, there's also the mental component," Oliveri said. "That’s the part we have learned he's struggling with the most."

Investigators are still working to determine the cause of the explosion.