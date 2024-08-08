Expand / Collapse search

Ocala man considering lawsuit after being injured in laundromat explosion

By
Published  August 8, 2024 11:14pm EDT
Marion County
FOX 35 Orlando

Crews clean up after Ocala laundromat explosion

Crews continue to clean up after a massive explosion at a laundromat in Ocala. An official cause has not yet been determined.

OCALA, Fla. - A man is preparing to sue an Ocala laundromat after an explosion there left him hospitalized. 

Ismael Regis says he was washing his clothes when the blast suddenly threw him into the air. The explosion resulted in burns to his legs and back, requiring medical treatment.

Regis has hired attorney Alberto Oliveri from the personal injury law firm Morgan & Morgan, seeking to hold someone accountable.

RELATED: Ocala laundromat explosion leaves 4 injured, firefighters say

"Besides the physical impact of the injuries, there's also the mental component," Oliveri said. "That’s the part we have learned he's struggling with the most."

Investigators are still working to determine the cause of the explosion.