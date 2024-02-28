Florida man's late-night Wendy's run ends in arrest – on his birthday

article

A Florida man's late-night Wendy's run landed him behind bars after he allegedly threatened to kill an employee and smashed her hand in the drive-thru window over a refund, according to an arrest affidavit from the Marion County Sheriff's Office.

Reginald Baker, who turned 25 on the day of the incident, was arrested and charged with battery after what unfolded at a Wendy's in Reddick after midnight on Saturday.

Shortly after midnight, deputies responded to the fast food restaurant at 7401 West Hwy 318 in reference to a disturbance. When they arrived, they found Baker standing at the drive-thru window outside his vehicle. He was showing signs of possible drug or alcohol impairment, the affidavit said.

Baker said he was "just trying to get some food" and the Wendy's employees "wouldn't give it to him," the affidavit said. He said he knocked on the window to get the employees' attention because he wanted a refund for his food.

The Wendy's supervisor involved in the incident said Baker started to punch the window and threatened to kill her, the affidavit said. The two got into a squabble over keeping the window opened or closed, which led to Baker allegedly smashing the employee's hand with the window.

"I'll kill you," another Wendy's employee heard Baker say, according to the affidavit.

She said she wasn't injured, and deputies didn't find any visible injuries, according to the affidavit.

When the employee locked the window, Baker allegedly hit and spit on it. Deputies discovered several "wet spots" on the glass that appeared to be saliva that had been wiped off.

Baker denied ever trying to open the drive-thru window, and declined to speak to deputies after being read his Miranda Rights.

Baker was taken into custody and transported to the Marion County Jail. He has since been released after posting $1,000 bond, arrest records show. He's also been trespassed from this Wendy's location indefinitely.