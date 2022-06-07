Florida man wins $25 million on lucky scratch-off ticket

article

A Florida man is $25 million richer after winning the top prize on a scratch-off ticket!

George Demetriades, of Bonita Springs, claimed a $25 million top prize from the 500X THE CASH Scratch-Off game last month. He chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $20,560,000.

Demetriades bought his winning ticket from Circle K, located at 10460 Bonita Beach Road in Bonita Springs. The retailer will receive a $50,000 bonus commission for selling the winning ticket.

MORE VIRAL NEWS: Florida couple paid off $190K in student loan debt in 27 months: 'Get a budget'

The 500X THE CASH officer the largest prize ever offered on a Florida scratch-off ticket and costs $50.