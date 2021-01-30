Florida man wins $15 million on scratch-off from gas station

article

A Florida man stopped by a gas station to pick up a scratch-off ticket -- and ended up becoming a multi-millionaire!

Chad Lucas, 32, of Davie, claimed a $15 million top prize from the $15,000,000 GOLD RUSH SPECIAL EDITION Scratch-Off game.

He chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $10,440,000.

Lucas purchased his winning ticket from Texaco, located at 1501 State Road 84 in Fort Lauderdale.

The retailer will receive a $30,000 bonus commission for selling the winning ticket.

More trending stories:

Advertisement

Florida man wins $5 million, his second scratch-off top prize in 3 years

Whale spotted swimming with calf surrounded by dolphins off coast of Florida

Republican lawmakers want to declare June 14 'President Donald J. Trump Day'