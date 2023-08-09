Florida man unhappy over traffic stop flips off deputies out of his car window

A Florida man who was apparently unhappy about being pulled over while riding on one of the rims of his car was arrested after flipping off deputies several times, body cam video shows.

Brevard County deputies said 25-year-old Nicholas Kaseta was driving recklessly at excessive speeds on SR 528 East when they attempted to pull him over.

Kaseta can be seen flipping the bird at deputies with both hands after getting out of his car following his short refusal to exit his vehicle.

Credit: Brevard County Sheriff's Office

Deputies said when Kaseta spoke, the odor of an unknown alcoholic beverage "emanated" from his breath.

He also didn't complete the field sobriety exercises properly, deputies said.

Kaseta was ultimately placed under arrest for reckless driving and resisting arrest.