Florida man allegedly thought police were 'Mexican Cartel' members before shooting officer in chest

A Florida man is facing premeditated murder charges after he told police that he shot at them because he thought they were members of the Mexican Cartel, according to an arrest affidavit.

Lukas Alves is facing several charges including attempted first-degree premeditated murder of a law enforcement officer after he allegedly shot an officer in the chest at a Melbourne hotel on Friday.

When interviewed by police about the shooting, Alves said he believed the officers were members of the Mexican Cartel and they showed up outside his room to steal his belongings," according to an arrest affidavit states.

Alves and his roommate were staying at the Suburban Lodge Extended Stay when hotel management was alerted about a 911 hang-up call. When management knocked on Alves's door they overheard the man yell, "There are a bunch of armed gunmen, and I'm going to die," an arrest affidavit states.

Police said they were alerted of the verbal exchange and arrived at the hotel to check on the roommates' well-being.

When officers knocked on Alves' room door, he repeatedly asked for their badge numbers multiple times — which police said they gave to Alves several times.

Alves then began to count down from three then shot one round through the door with his gun, striking an officer in the chest. Police said the officer was wearing a bulletproof vest and only suffered bruising and a small laceration on his chin.

Officers and Alves' then began exchanging gunfire. Some of Alves' rounds went through the walls of another room where two people were staying, police said.

Alves' and his roommate were then taken into custody, police said.

He is facing three counts of attempted first-degree premeditated murder of a law enforcement officer, one count of shooting into an occupied building, and use of a firearm during a felony.