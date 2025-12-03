Florida man accused of sexual battery on two women, deputies suspect more victims

The Brief A Florida man is accused of raping two women in Summerfield this year. Dionne Le Trell Southall, 30, was arrested after the Marion County Sheriff's Office said his DNA matched the sexual assault examination kits of two women. Deputies believe Southall is connected to more sexual battery crimes.



What we know:

Dionne Le Trell Southall, 30, was arrested Dec. 3 by the Marion County Sheriff's office, who said evidence shows Southall is connected to two separate sexual battery crimes this year.

Southall is facing a sexual battery with use of a deadly weapon charge concerning a May incident and sexual battery and battery by strangulation charges in connection to a July incident. Both incidents took place in Summerfield, authorities said.

A fake profile

A woman told detectives a white male named "Chris Rous" sent her a friend request. She had been talking with this man for the past three days, a Marion County Sheriff's report said.

The woman planned to meet with "Chris" at the back of a business by a gate, but instead met a man – later identified as Southall, deputies said – who was hiding in the bushes. Deputies said Southall demanded the woman take off her clothes, and then he threatened her with a knife and forced himself on her.

The woman escaped and sought help from an ambulance nearby. She was treated at the hospital and received a sexual assault examination, the sheriff's office said.

Detectives identified Southall after he sent the woman a friend request, deputies said.

Offering a ride

In a July incident, deputies said a 52-year-old woman was walking to Walmart, when a man – later identified as Southall – offered her a ride on his bike. He then offered this victim $100 for a "good time," deputies said.

The woman said she repeatedly refused, but Southall got angry and forced her to a secluded area between two buildings and then removed her clothes, strangled her, caused her to lose consciousness and forcibly raped her, the sheriff's office said. After, Southall left the area. The woman also received a sexual assault examination, the sheriff's office said.

Evidence at the crime scenes and DNA from the sexual assault kids – which matched Southall's DNA, deputies said – led detectives to Southall.

Possibly linked to other sexual battery crimes

Police reports said Southall could be connected to several more violent rape cases, FOX 35's Marie Edinger said. An arrest affidavit said Southall has been linked to two additional cases. In one case, a 65-year-old woman reported she was raped in the same area and under the same circumstances, Edinger said.

"There's clear pattern here and our detectives believe he's probably done this other people," Zachary Woods, Marion County Sheriff's Office Public Information Officer, said.

What's next:

Woods asked anyone else who has been hurt by Southall to come forward to the sheriff's office.

Southall is currently being held at the Marion County Jail without bond.