Crab leg caper: Florida man stole shellfish valued at over $400, deputies say

A Florida man is accused of stealing over $400 worth of crab legs and two cans of cat food from a Winn-Dixie grocery store.

Deputies with the Volusia County Sheriff's Office responded to a shoplifting call early Friday morning at the Winn-Dixie in Deltona and made contact with two men and staff outside the store.

According to an arrest affidavit, a cashier witnessed a man in a jacket leaving the store while concealing several bags of crab legs. He was followed by an older man who did not appear to be holding any merchandise, the cashier told deputies.

The store manager followed the men outside and confronted them about the alleged theft. According to the affidavit, the men attempted to leave, but their vehicle wouldn't start. As the man holding the crab legs attempted to return them to the store manager, he was advised that Winn-Dixie would pursue criminal charges, the affidavit states.

While questioning the man accused of taking the crab legs, later identified as 33-year-old Kurt Beck, deputies said, "he stated he knew what he did was wrong." After questioning the other man, deputies learned that he did not steal any merchandise and was acting only as the driver for Beck "due to Kurt's license being suspended."

Beck was arrested on charges of petit theft and violation of probation for possession of a controlled substance and was booked into the Volusia County Jail.