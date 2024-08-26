Florida man shot, killed wife while kids were inside the home, officers say

Two boys ran to a neighbor's house after their dad allegedly shot and killed their mother inside their home in St. Cloud, Florida. Their dad is now charged with first-degree murder in his wife's death.

On Monday, the St. Cloud Police Department released the 911 calls the boys made and body camera video from some of the officers who responded.

"My dad and mom had been fighting, and my mom started screaming, and my dad shot her," one of the boys told the 911 dispatcher.

The kids made it safely to a neighbor's house, according to police records and the 911 calls.

Records show that their dad, Jose Otero-Fontanez, 48, was inside the home.

The body camera shows one of the officers announcing himself and moving to the front door. Moments later, a gunshot is heard from inside the house.

MORE STORIES:

"Shots fired," the officer says, which dispatch repeats. The officer and others moved to cover across the way.

Eventually, Otero-Fontanez left the house and was taken into custody in the driveway. He was booked into jail on one count of first-degree murder. Additional charges are pending, police said.

""It was nerve-wracking. Especially when you have live rounds of ammunition flying around your neighborhood, and it being three doors down from my house, it's like I have four children and very, very scary," Jeremy, a neighbor, told FOX 35.

St. Cloud Police Chief Douglas Goerke told FOX 35 that officers used a drone to see inside the house and alleged Otero-Fontanez fired multiple rounds at the drone.

"Our officers, the actions they took that night to take this gentleman in custody were heroic. So, I don't lose sight of that," he said. "Ultimately, unfortunately, we still have to put our officers in harm's way no matter what we do. If we can mitigate that at all by utilizing technology, that does help us."