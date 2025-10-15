Florida man shoots woman, gets beaten by her husband following invite to play cards: Affidavit

The Brief Michael Phillips, 76, is under investigation after allegedly injuring a woman in a shooting incident following an invitation to play cards. The woman’s husband tackled the man, leading to a scuffle that resulted in injuries to Phillips, according to detectives. Phillips is charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.



A Lake County man is facing charges after deputies said he shot a woman after getting into a fight following an invitation to come over to her house and play card games.

According to an affidavit, the woman’s husband tackled the suspect, identified as 76-year-old Michael Phillips, to the ground and beat him.

What we know:

Deputies responded to the scene just after 7 p.m. following reports of a disturbance at a home on Sand Road in unincorporated Lake County.

Both the woman and Phillips were transported to Orlando Regional Medical Center — the woman for a gun-related injury to her forearm, and Phillips for facial trauma believed to have occurred during a fight with the woman’s husband.

According to the official affidavit, Phillips arrived at the home claiming the woman had invited him over for a card game. Witnesses confirmed he was allowed to enter the carport area before the altercation began.

According to an arrest report, Phillips turned to the woman, called her the "c-word" and then pulled a gun out of his pocket and shot her in the arm.

Michael Phillips is charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.

The witnesses then called the woman's husband, who came out to the carport and tackled Phillips to the ground and beat him, according to the arrest report.

What we don't know:

It remains unclear what Phillips’ motive was for allegedly attacking the woman. When asked why he pulled out a gun and shot her, he reportedly told detectives that, "he had questions and believed that was the only way he would get answers."

The backstory:

Based on statements from the victim and witnesses, Phillips had a prior acquaintance with those at the residence and was invited to play cards.

However, the tone of the evening shifted dramatically and Phillips allegedly insulted her with profanities before producing a gun from his pocket and shooting her in her forearm.

The gun was later collected as evidence.

What's next:

Phillips is charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon. The State Attorney’s Office is reviewing the case.