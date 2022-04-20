Florida man says drunk driver bailed after crashing car into his home on Easter morning

article

It was a shocking Easter morning for a Brevard County man.

Police say an alleged drunk driver crashed into his home. Now, that homeowner is left to put together the pieces.

Jeff Danson was jolted out of bed around 4 a.m. on Sunday. His family said he saw flashing lights from a car that slammed into his home. He called 911 and two officers responded.

The officers went to the home of the car's registered owner. The car's owner allegedly told them he reported the car stolen, just as they arrived.

Danson, his sister, and her husband spent the Easter holiday cleaning up the mess. Right now, the house is vulnerable to Florida's harsh weather and pesky bugs.

Danson's sister started a GoFundMe page to help him rebuild his home. They estimate the total damage is worth about $2,000.

