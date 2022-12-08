Florida man robbed two Orlando stores because he was 'bored:' Police

A Florida man who was arrested after police connected him to two recent robberies told officers he did the crimes because he was "bored."

Nicolas Zapater-Lamadrid, 45, reportedly robbed a TD Bank in Orlando and a Circle K gas station two days apart, police said.

On Dec. 5, around 9:30 a.m., detectives arrived at the TD Bank on the 2400 block of South Orange Ave where a teller was handed a typed note with the words "Assault" and "Money." The teller believed Zapater-Lamadrid had a gun and took off running after receiving the money.

On Dec. 7, around 7 p.m., at the Circle K on the 2700 block of South Fern Creek Avenue, a clerk was handed a typed note that read, "Give me all the money and a pack of 305’s 100’s please."

Zapater-Lamadrid reportedly kept his hands in his pocket implying he had a weapon, police said. During both robberies, he was wearing the same black hat with "POLICE" across the front and the same pair of shades.

Credit: Orlando Police Department

When officers arrived on the scene, about two minutes later, they said Zapater-Lamadrid was standing in front of the store with the stolen money and cigarettes on him.

He gave police a full confession after his arrest stating that he walked to Circle K to rob it because he was "bored" and has an "impulse problem."