Florida man punches man, snatches his phone for playing music too loudly: deputies

A Florida man was arrested after he allegedly punched a man in the face and snatched his phone after he was playing music too loud, according to deputies.

Eduardo Sanchez Ruiz, 36, was charged with robbery, larceny and battery after the incident that unfolded in Sumter County over the weekend, according to an arrest affidavit from Sumter County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies responded to a Wawa gas station in Oxford in response to a robbery that happened at a residence earlier that night. The victim said he was sitting at the kitchen counter on a bar stool, drinking beer and listening to music from his phone through a speaker, deputies said.

That's when Sanchez Ruiz allegedly punched him in the face, snatched his phone and made off with $5,000 in cash. Deputies said the victim's right eye was swollen shut and he had abrasions on his face.

Deputies found Sanchez Ruiz asleep in the backseat of a truck parked at the house. After a pat down, deputies found a phone in his pocket that belonged to the victim.

Several key details about the altercation between Sanchez Ruiz and the victim were redacted in the affidavit, but the former allegedly accused the victim of throwing something at him, pushing him and blocking him from leaving the house.

A witness said even though his back was turned to them, he could hear them arguing about music being played loudly, the affidavit said.

"When the witness turned around both subjects were on the ground," the affidavit said. "The witness was pointing to an area in the kitchen near where the victim was sitting, indicating the victim did not prevent the defendant from leaving."

Deputies determined Sanchez Ruiz to be the primary aggressor. The relationship between him and the victim is unclear, but deputies described it as domestic in nature.

Sanchez Ruiz is being held on $4,000 bond at the Sumter County Detention Center.