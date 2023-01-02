Florida suspect pointed laser at sheriff's office helicopter, authorities say

A Florida man who was sought by police following an alleged altercation with a roommate was tracked down after deputies said he pointed a laser at a sheriff's office helicopter.

On Sunday night, the Palm Bay Police Department issued an alert for people to be on the lookout for an "armed and dangerous" person. On Monday, the agency backtracked an earlier statement about a shooting and said the situation was an isolated incident between roommates, and that the roommate was cut and taken to the hospital.

Authorities said they were able to locate 33-year-old Dean Gordon Beolet after he allegedly shined a laser into the cockpit of a Brevard County Sheriff’s Office helicopter.

"Not only did the laser put officers from the Palm Bay Police Department in harm's way as it impacted the equipment our team was utilizing to search for the armed suspect, but it also put our flight crew in immediate danger as the laser refracted through our pilot's night goggles temporarily blinding him and blurring his vision," the Brevard County Sheriff's Office said in a statement. "The impact to his vision was so significant that he had to immediately turn the controls over to our Tactical Flight Officer, who thankfully on this particular flight crew is also a pilot or this situation could have been even worse."

With aerial assistance, the sheriff's office directed Palm Bay police officers to a location where Beolet was taken into custody. Beolet is charged with one count of felony misuse of a laser light.

Beolet was booked into the Brevard County Jail on a $5,000 bond. The sheriff's office said the helicopter pilot was cleared to fly on Monday.

