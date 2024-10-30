Election 2024: Meet the candidates for State Attorney, Ninth Judicial Circuit: Andrew Bain, Monique Worrell

Former Florida State Attorney Monique Worrell, who was suspended from the position by Gov. Ron DeSantis is 2023, is fighting to get her job back, challenging current State Attorney Andrew Bain, who was appointed to replace her.

Who is Monique Worrell?

Party: Democratic Party

Education: University of Florida's College of Law

Campaign website: www.moniqueforstateattorney.com

Monique Worrell was elected as State Attorney of the Ninth Judicial Circuit in November 2020. She served as the lead prosecutor until 2023, when she was suspended by Gov. Ron DeSantis.

She was born and raised in Brooklyn, New York, and moved to Florida in 1996, according to her campaign website. She graduated from the University of Florida's College of Law and served as a public defender in Orange County. She also served as a clinical law professor at UF, her bio stated.

Worrell said while state attorney, she formed the narcotics unit, traffic homicide division, mental health unit, adult civil citation program, gun violence safety task force, and Special Victims Unit for Domestic Violence and Sex Crime cases, according to her website.

Monique Worrell was recently on FOX 35's Good Day Orlando. Listen to her interview below.

Gov. DeSantis said he suspended Worrell for neglect of duty and incompetence, claiming that she prevented or discouraged assistant state attorneys from seeking minimum mandatory sentences for drug trafficking offenses or gun crimes, allowed juvenile offenders to avoid serious charges, and discouraged certain sentencing enhancements. Worrell vehemently denied those claims and referred to DeSantis as a "weak dictator."

Worrell challenged her suspension to the Florida Supreme Court, who ruled in favor of Gov. DeSantis.

Who is Andrew Bain?

Party: No Party Affiliation

Education: University of Miami, Florida A&M University College of Law

Campaign website: www.votebain.com

Andrew Bain was appointed as Florida State Attorney for the Ninth Judicial Court in August 2023 following Monique Worrell's suspension. Before that, he served as a judge on the Ninth Judicial Circuit, as well as an assistant state attorney.

He was elected as a judge in 2022, according to his online bio.

He was born in Fort Lauderdale, graduated from Blanche Ely High School in Pompano Beach, and graduated from the University of Miami, where he played football and studied psychology and African American Studies. He earned his law degree from Florida A&M University College of Law.

Andrew Bain was recently on FOX 35's Good Day Orlando. Listen to his interview below.

As State Attorney, Bain said his goals were to restore public safety, strengthen community relationships, and support victims.

According to his campaign website, Bain touts his successes as stabilizing the office, reinstating minimum mandatory sentences, launching diversion programs, and implementing the violence crimes unit.

Both candidates have touted several endorsements on their websites.