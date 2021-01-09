Florida man leaves Winn-Dixie with winning $1M scratch-off ticket

article

A Florida man is starting off 2021 $1,000,000 richer after buying a winning scratch-off ticket from the grocery store.

Gerald Dixon, of Sebastian, claimed a $1 million prize from the 200X THE CASH Scratch-Off game.

Dixon chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $890,000.

He purchased his winning ticket from Winn-Dixie at 995 Sebastian Boulevard. The retailer will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning ticket.

Meanwhile, over $1 billion is up for grabs between the Powerball and Mega Millions jackpots.

The Powerball drawing for Saturday night is worth $470 million. If you take the lump sum payment, you would get $362 million.

No one won Friday's Mega Millions jackpot, so now it rolls over to $600 million. The next drawing is on Tuesday.

