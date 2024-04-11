Florida man killed after 2 motorcycles collide in Osceola County, troopers say

Stream FOX 35 News

A man is dead after his motorcycle collided with another motorcycle in Osceola County Wednesday afternoon, troopers said.

The crash happened shortly before 6 p.m. at Hickory Tree and Chaplin roads.

In a news release, the Florida Highway Patrol said a 48-year-old St. Cloud man was traveling northbound on Hickory Tree Road north of Chaplin Road on a 2022 Kawasaki ZX-6R when he lost control and collided with another St. Cloud motorcyclist.

Troopers said the crash caused both motorcycles to run off the road and the Kawasaki ultimately crashed into a fence and a tree. The Kawasaki driver died at the scene.

The other motorcyclist was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.