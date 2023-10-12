Expand / Collapse search

Florida man is first to win $1 million prize in new lottery scratch-off game

By Dani Medina
Florida
CHIPLEY, Fla. - A Florida man has made history as the first million-dollar winner of a new scratch-off game, the Florida Lottery announced Thursday. 

Kenneth Conklin of Chipley claimed a $1 million prize from the $5,000,000 Triple Match scratch-off game this week. The 51-year-old man purchased the winning ticket from Tom Thumb at 1034 Main Street in Chipley. The retailer will get a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning ticket. 

Chipley is located about 50 miles north of Panama City. 

Conklin chose to get his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $664,198. 

Photo: Florida Lottery

This marks the first of 18 prizes worth $1 million to be claimed in the $5,000,000 Triple Match game, according to the Florida Lottery. This scratch-of game offers players three ways to play and three ways to win. There are 26 prizes available, ranging from $1 million to $5 million. 

The $5,000,000 Triple Match scratch-off game launched in September.  