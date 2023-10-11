Expand / Collapse search

Brevard County man turns $50 Publix trip into $1 million lottery win

By Dani Medina
Brevard County
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - A man from Brevard County became an instant millionaire after claiming a winning lottery ticket!

Paul Nitz purchased the winning 500X The Cash scratch-off lottery ticket from Publix at 125 East Merritt Island Causeway in Merritt Island, the Florida Lottery announced Wednesday. The grocery store will get a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning ticket. 

The 59-year-old man from Merritt Islands chose to get his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $820,000. 

The top prize in this game offers a $25 million jackpot, the most in any Florida Lottery scratch-off game. 