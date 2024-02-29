Florida man headed to prison for handcuffing Deltona couple, robbing them inside their home

article

An Osceola County man was sentenced to prison after he handcuffed a Deltona couple inside their home and robbed them, officials said.

Carmelo Cruz was found guilty and sentenced to 30 years of prison on one count of burglary while armed with a firearm, two counts of false imprisonment, and impersonating an officer.

On September 23, 2022, Crus was wearing a mask, a silver law enforcement-style badge and a bulletproof vest when he followed a Deltona man to his home.

When the man got out of his car, Cruz threatened him with a rifle and demanded money. Cruz went into the home and handcuffed the man and his wife, officials said

During the robbery, Cruz found a backpack with several hundred dollars and tried to leave the home.

The couple ended up following him outside and began screaming for help. The woman physically attacked Cruz causing him to drop multiple pieces of evidence outside of the home before he left the area.

One of the items dropped was a suitcase that contained a utility bill and Delta boarding pass with Cruz' name on it.

Both the couple and two neighbors positively identified Cruz as the defendant.