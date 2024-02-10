Florida man headed to prison, again, after he gets nearly two pounds of meth shipped to him from Arizona: DOJ

Watch FOX 35 Live

A Tallahassee man is going to spend over a decade in prison after he had close to two pounds of meth shipped to him from Arizona, the Department of Justice said.

Chason Michael Miles Johnson, 30, of Tallahassee was sentenced to 13 years in federal prison after pleading guilty to conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine; possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine; and possession of ammunition by a convicted felon.

After Johnson was released from prison in March 2022, he began receiving packages of meth through the United States Postal Service (USPS).

The scheme was uncovered when one of the packages sent to Johnson was flagged and found to contain half a pound of meth.

A second package for Johnson was intercepted and had one pound of meth inside.

On August 24, 2022, a federal search warrant was issued for Johnson's home and officers found a gun, over an ounce of meth and other drugs, the DOJ said.

Johnson was prohibited from having a gun since he was recently released from prison after serving a five-year sentence for aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and trafficking meth.